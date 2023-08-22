A 10-year-old boy died on Monday night in a neighborhood of Nimes (south of France) especially plagued by drug traffickingThe authorities indicated this Tuesday.

Drug-trafficking-linked shootings affect France as a whole, but are particularly concentrated in the south of the country, where rival gangs fight for control of outlets.

“A 10-year-old boy died last night due to exchanges of shots that occurred in the Pissevin neighborhood, in the west of Nimes. A man was also shot, but his life does not appear to be in danger,” the prosecutor said Tuesday. from Nîmes, Cécile Gensac.According to police sources consulted by AFP, the child was in the back of a vehicle that was shot at when it was driving through that neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT).

A 10-year-old boy died last night as a result of exchanges of shots that occurred in the Pissevin neighborhood, in the west of Nîmes.

The boy died after being taken to a city hospital, and the injured man is his uncle, who was driving the vehicle and is 28 years old. According to the police, he has three bullet wounds in the back.

Another child who was in the vehicle, a seven-year-old, escaped the incident unharmed.

Prosecutor Gensac later explained to the press that the family of the deceased child is not related to drug trafficking.

“The victim’s family has not been associated at all, neither before nor currently, with acts of a criminal nature,” and “his only misfortune was going through the wrong place at the wrong time,” said the magistrate.



The prosecutor confirmed that the shooting was related to the competition for the sale of drugs in the area. Police sources indicated in turn that four people, currently on the run, would have staged the shots.



In turn, the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, said shortly before that the incident appeared to be due to a “settling of scores between traffickers”, and promised that “it will not go unpunished”.

The Pissevin neighborhood is the same one where a 39-year-old man was killed last January, in another incident linked to drug trafficking.

Former Nimes prosecutor Eric Maurel stated that this city has become a “drug buying center”. And it is that every week, according to him, some 700 kg of cannabis resin transit through there, mainly from North Africa, and tens of kilos of cocaine from South America through Spain.

According to the figures of this former prosecutor, eight people died in Nimes in 2020 and another three in 2021 in account adjustments. Most of them occurred in neighborhoods where unemployment is massive and the poverty rate reaches 70%.

“We are dealing with individuals, sometimes very young, who have access to weapons of war” such as Kalashnikov AK-47 or M-16 type assault rifles, the magistrate stressed.

