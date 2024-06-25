lThe routine of a Latino in the United States was recreated and recorded on video by a TikTok user which states that the daily life of a migrant worker is much more difficult than it seems, because most of their daily activities revolve around their employment and not moments of enjoyment.

The sequence, titled “All my days in the United States,” was published by the user @comunidadlatinaenusa and so far it already has more than 9,000 views. All interactions with the content show Latinos moved by the strong scenario portrayed.

What is life like for a Latino in the United States?



According to the video of the Latin Community in the United States, a hispanicin general terms since the content seeks to represent an example beyond the particular details, has to get up daily at 6:00 AM and then get ready, have breakfast and finally set off on your way to work. The narration of the sequence specifies that The route to reach the employment destination is usually full of traffic.

Once inside work, The employee must work hard until it is time to go out to lunch, a space of the day that they always tend to share with the same people, in the same place.

After a day of work, Latinos in the US return home Photo:TikTok (@comunidadlatinaenusa) Share

When returning from lunchthe Latino in the United States must continue working so that at the end of the day, which usually happens between 5:30 and 7:00 PM, you must drive back home.

Sadly, the video states that Once he gets home, the Latino continues thinking about the issues that were pending at work. and, although for a moment they have the possibility of eating and resting with their loved ones, this time of enjoyment ends quickly, since later they have the obligation to go to rest to repeat their work routine in the early hours of the next day.

In conclusion, the video states that 240 times a year a Latino has to repeat the same routine, which in turn in the long term translates into a total of 40 years of life performing the same steps.