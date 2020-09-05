South Ossetia is going through a grave political crisis. On August 28, the detained Inal Dzhabiev died in Tskhinvali. The tragic news shook the republic, several thousands of protest actions were held. President Anatoly Bibilov dismissed the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the cabinet of ministers resigned. The opposition, however, did not stop speaking. Now opponents of the current government are demanding to dismiss the Prosecutor General. Half of the members of parliament have declared a boycott, and the work of the legislative assembly is paralyzed. Izvestia understood why the crisis had arisen right now and how it could be resolved.

Attempted torture

On August 18 in the northern part of Tskhinvali unknown fired at the car in which the Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Naniev was traveling … The shooting was carried out from an abandoned house. Of the three bullets, one hit the car door from the driver’s side, no one was injured.

Photo: facebook.com Inal Jabiev

After the assassination attempt, the security forces conducted dozens of searches and detained three local residents. One of them, Inal Dzhabiev, was brought from the pre-trial detention center to the republican hospital on August 28. The man with traces of numerous beatings died on the same day without regaining consciousness. Social media spread quickly photos the body of Dzhabiev, which was made by someone from the hospital staff. The footage shows large purple hematomas on the arms, back, ankles, inner thighs, as well as bloody marks from handcuffs on the wrists.

Photo: facebook.com Inal Jabiev

At the same time, information appeared about the ill-treatment of another detainee, Nikolai Tskhovrebov. According to publications on social networks, the man was taken from the pre-trial detention center to the hospital with beatings on his arms and legs. “There are traces of a stun gun, speech has worsened. He cannot go to the toilet on his own, he is literally dragged under the arms. Turned into an invalid, ”the messages said. Later Tskhovrebov said that he was beaten for four days. They beat me with truncheons and put a bag over my head.

At the same time, the work of the law enforcement agencies of South Ossetia has raised questions before, the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have more than once been accused of torture and beatings. In October 2019, the following appeared on social networks video, in which the security forces beat the detainees in a barred room. Interior Minister Igor Naniev then said that his subordinates “are forced to establish order and discipline.” Deputies of the South Ossetian parliament tried to pass a vote of no confidence to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Minister of Justice, but then there were not enough votes.

Revenge

The news of the death of Inal Dzhabiev quickly spread throughout the small republic. On the evening of August 28, an unauthorized rally took place on the central Teatralnaya Square near the building of the South Ossetian President’s Administration. The action was attended by about a thousand people. In total, 53 thousand people live in the republic, which means that every 50th took part in the event.

Those gathered demanded that the government be dismissed and the case of Dzhabiev’s death be investigated. The head of the republic Anatoly Bibilov came out to the square, to whom the participants began to shout “Go away!” The president promised to hold a confidence referendum and step down if the result is negative. After that, Bibilov left the square, and later it became known that he fired Igor Naniev. Deputy Minister Merab Pukhaev became the acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. At the same time, Prime Minister Erik Pukhaev and all members of the government resigned. The head of the republic promised to form a new cabinet of ministers “in the near future.”

President of the Republic of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov Photo: RIA Novosti / Natalya Ayriyan

After the personnel decisions, Anatoly Bibilov made an appeal to the citizens. He said that eight officers of the South Ossetian Interior Ministry are under investigation in connection with the death of Inal Dzhabiev. “The perpetrators will be punished to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of their positions and titles,” he promised, adding that the investigation will be as open as possible. Interestingly, evidence of his words immediately appeared – the identification of one of the suspects was recorded on video and shown on television.

The protests did not end there. At the rally on August 29, the participants demanded the resignation of the prosecutor general, and the brother of the deceased, Atsamaz, vowed to take revenge according to the custom of blood revenge … The former president of South Ossetia Eduard Kokoity answered him. “I appeal to Atsamaz and his friends. Please refrain from this oath. I am not making excuses for these people, but there is a law. Let’s save Ossetian lives, ”Kokoity urged.

On September 2, deputies of the South Ossetian parliament announced a boycott … According to the opposition, they will not return to the meeting room until they send Prosecutor General Uruzmag Dzhagaev into retirement. The corresponding statement was signed by 17 parliamentarians. In total, there are 34 deputies in South Ossetia, which means that there is no quorum for holding sessions in the Legislative Assembly now, work is paralyzed.

Prosecutor General Dzhagaev, in turn, says that he will step down if, along with him, four parliamentarians, who are suspected of criminal offenses, give up their mandates and immunity. … So far, one deputy has answered unequivocally. “I ask you to put me in the same cell of the isolation ward with citizen Dzhagaev for the duration of the investigation on our cases, there I intend to answer him all his questions personally,” said the deputy Dzambulat Medoev.

We crossed all the boundaries

Experts say that the growth of protest moods in South Ossetia was influenced not only by the work of law enforcement agencies, but also by the difficult economic situation. Political scientist Nurlan Gasimov, in an interview with Izvestia, recalls that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the border with Russia is actually closed for five months … Even the essentials are delivered intermittently, and store shelves are empty. Now, however, there are timid hopes for an improvement in the situation. On September 4, the last patient with coronavirus recovered in the republic. Expected that On September 15, unhindered crossing of the border with the Russian Federation will resume.

Political scientist Artur Atayev says that the current protests in South Ossetia have been brewing for a long time. “The republic has lived for a long time in a state of permanent war with Georgia. Tbilisi constantly arranged provocations, sent in saboteurs. Security officials were forced to act harshly and even brutally , sometimes without regard to morality and the Criminal Procedure Code, ”explains the expert.

Photo: TASS / Maxim Tishin

According to Atayev, an explanation could be found for this style of work until 2008, but after the five-day war the situation changed. “The borders of South Ossetia have begun to be strictly guarded, and it has become safer and more stable inside the republic. The security forces continued to operate with their usual methods. Discontent was growing among citizens, especially among young people, which now spilled over “, – the interlocutor notes.