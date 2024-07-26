According to the criteria of

The fact, which could be thought of as good news, since the woman was going to travel more comfortably, It unleashed a violent attitude on the part of her husband that no one expected.

According to testimonies that were collected by CBS News, Roger Allan Holmberg Sr, former Baptist pastor and gospel singer, He beat his wife because of the change in category that she received and now faces federal charges.

Apparently, according to anonymous testimonies from other passengers, the couple had had an unfriendly exchange prior to the attack. “How the hell did you get promoted?”Holmberg reportedly told his wife. She said that as a member of the airline she had been given a first-class seat, to which he replied that she should not “talk to him like that.”

Patti Holmberg, identified by Alaska News Source, She told the outlet about the second incident: “He wanted me to read something on his cell phone, so I glanced at it and handed it back to him. Then he sat down,” she explained. “And a few moments later, he stood up and hit me in the head.”he added.

After the attack and after the intervention of other passengers, the flight was able to continue as normal as Holmberg was told to leave his wife alone. However, Anchorage authorities had already been notified and detained him once the plane arrived at its destination.

Roger Holmberg and Patti Holmberg.

Police statements revealed that Patti indicated that her husband had a violent historysince he had once broken her finger. At that time she had wanted to report the abuse, but ultimately she did not. Holmberg’s defense was to minimize the attack and say that his annoyance was due to the fact that he wanted to travel with his wife.

Aftermath of former Baptist pastor’s attack on his wife on a US flight

In addition to facing federal charges, Alaska Airlines stated that Roger Allan Holmberg Sr. has been banned from taking airline flights. For her part, Patti seems to have hit rock bottom and will not continue her relationship. “I can’t go on like this,” she said in statements to Alaska News Source“I wish more women could stand up for themselves and say that person is not worth my time,” she concluded.