Migrate from Mexico to the United States It is very common. However, this is not the case A couple who decided to do it the other way around and live in the Latin American country. Far from regretting it, they showed very happy and they told what it is more enjoy their new country: prices.

Jen Barnet and Brett Andrews They moved from Birmingham, Alabama in search of enjoying life at a lower cost. To the couple He was immediately surprised by the prices in the small city of Merida.such as restaurants that offer Great quality food for only US$45 for both of them. “Unless it’s very high-end, dining out is incredibly affordable,” they said in a conversation with Business Insider.

However, it was not the only item that struck them how cheap it was, Since going to the movies costs US$4 each, something unthinkable in AlabamaThey also highlighted that the general health care It is more affordable“You could see a provider at a pharmacy for as little as $2 and get a prescription on the spot.”

The couple also highlighted that, Although the mortgage price is the same as in Birminghamapproximately US$1400, there is a substantial difference: Your home is located in a high-end neighborhood and is equipped with top-brand appliances, so They live much better than in the United States.

The picturesque city of Merida Photo:Travel To Merida

This is how the couple moved from the United States to Mexico

When you made the decision to move this year, They searched a city that meets certain requirements: close to the beach, a strong middle class, progressive-leaning policies and people enjoying a high quality of life. All of this encompassed the small town of Merida, in the state of Yucatan.

In an interview with Business Insider, Barnet explained that the city met all the requirements“It’s a 30-minute drive from the coast, the people are friendly, it has progressive policies like legal abortion and same-sex marriage, and the cost of living is lower than in Alabama.”