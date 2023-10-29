Brigida Avellino, a 70-year-old woman, lives with her daughter Loredana Romano in a cave house on the island of Ponza, which belongs to Italy and only has about 1,000 inhabitants. Beyond its relevance, what is surprising is that both had a life in USA and they left the hustle and bustle of New York and Florida to go to the tranquility of this small town in Europe.

The story involves generations and was told by the protagonist herself to cnn. Brigida was born in 1953 and spent the first two years of her life on the island. In 1955 she went with her mother to the Big Apple, to accompany her father and her grandfather who were already settled there. While her family did different jobs to get ahead, Avellino grew up in the United States and from a young age she acquired the rhythm and habits of a city of that size. However, when she was of age and working, the family returned to Ponza due to a heart attack suffered by Brigida’s father. There, the woman met her partner and had Loredana.

Different visions about the United States and Europe

In all his statements to the aforementioned media, Avellino assured that he misses the routine of New York and the rhythm with which time passed at that time. Life on the Italian island is strongly active between June and October with the summer season, while during the rest of the year only a few hundred people live there and there is little movement.

On the contrary, her daughter Loredana, who lived most of her life there but between the ages of 20 and 30 divided her time between the island and Florida, where she worked as a waitress at her aunt’s place, has a different opinion. From her point of view, in big cities there is no relationship between neighbors and particularly about Americans, she believed that they live to work and do not dedicate time to other things. In that sense, she highlighted the fact that on the island of Ponza everyone knows each other and that there is a close relationship between the people who live there.