Michelle Arellano Martin and her family undertook a momentous change when they left Los Angeles, California, to settle in Saint Sebastianin it Basque Country, a picturesque region located in the north of Spain. The decision, driven by the desire for a different life for her childrenhas resulted in a unique educational and cultural experience that highlights the differences between the educational systems of both countries.

In San Sebastián, Michelle’s children attend a school where teaching is taught in Basque, Spanish and English, with French as an additional option. Although initially only one or two classes are in Spanishlanguage immersion has been surprisingly effectivethanks to the constant interaction with classmates in the yard.

One of the most notable aspects of the Spanish educational system for the Martin family has been the school schedule. With the school day starting at 9am and ending at 4:30pm, a two-hour lunch break is allowed. This long pause reflects the cultural importance of lunch in Spanish life.where families gather to enjoy extended meals.

“However, I have never questioned the safety of my children when they are in school in Spain, which, unfortunately, I cannot say about school in the United States,” Michelle Arellano explained to Insider. According to him US National Center for Education StatisticsIn the North American country, 48,500 incidents of school violence were reported in 2021-22. Of these, 24,300 were incidents of physical assault, 10,700 were incidents of threats or intimidation with weapons, and 13,500 were incidents of theft or destruction of property.

Californian family finds a better quality of life in Spain

During lunch breakchildren have the option of returning home or enjoying meals from the school cafeteria, which offers a variety of traditional dishes such as grilled meat and fish, homemade soups, croquettes and potato omelettes. Additionally, the second hour of the break is dedicated to extracurricular activities, from sports to robotics.

“No more school lunches in California of pizza, hot dogs and other highly processed foods. It’s comforting to know that our children eat so well.; in fact, the cafeteria workers have the task of making sure that the students eat everything,” he noted to illustrate the better quality of life regarding food that they found in Spain.

The dynamics of the excursions have also been a different experience for the family. In Spain, specific details are only revealed days before the excursion, reflecting a more relaxed and spontaneous approach.

Adapting to the Spanish educational system has been a learning curve for the Martin family, but the benefits are obvious. Michelle’s children are not only multilingual, but they have developed a global perspective and demonstrated remarkable resilience. The transition, although challenging, has enriched their lives in ways they never imagined crossing the Atlantic.