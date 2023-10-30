The move of major technology companies to Austin, concerns about culture and safety in California, the availability of employment and the more affordable cost of living were key factors in Jin Jiao and her partner They decided to move to Texas. The story of this Google employee illustrates some of the causes that have motivated the recent exodus from Californian cities.

After learning that Oracle moved its headquarters to Austin, Jiao decided to take a road trip to the Texas capital in 2020 to see the city. According to official United States figures, approximately 1,400,000 people have moved from California to Texas in the last 5 yearss, between 2018 and 2022. This represents a 70% increase over the previous 5-year period.

Despite the differences between both states, Jiao and her partner liked the city and the advantages they found, according to the testimony she gave to Business Insiderr. Among the factors why Jiao and her partner decided to move to Texas are their concerns about changing social culture and safety, have found a job in Austineven though home prices were higher than expected, and the diversity of the populationcompared to the majority of the international community who came from Asian countries in the Bay Area.

At the end of 2020, after beginning the process of buying a home in Austin, Jiao consulted Google about the possibility of being transferred to Texas, which was approved. In June 2021, Jiao and his family moved to Austin, becoming one of the first pioneers to migrate from the Bay Area to this city.

According to him United States Census, California lost more than 2,000,000 residents between 2020 and 2021, the largest exodus of people from any state in US history. Texas, on the other hand, was the state that received the most people in that period, with an increase of more than 4,000,000 residents.

In general, Migration between these two states is a complex phenomenon that is due to a combination of factors. California has higher taxes and a higher cost of living than Texas, as well as being more liberal and having a less hot climate.

California and Texas, two states with comparable levels of security

California and Texas safety is comparable. Both states have relatively low crime rates, although Texas has a slightly higher homicide rate than California. According to the United States Department of Justice, the homicide rate per 100,000 residents in California in 2022 was 5.2, while the homicide rate in Texas was 6.5.

The robbery rate per 100,000 residents in California was 2,566, while the robbery rate in Texas was 2,454. The assault rate per 100,000 residents in California was 1,295, while the assault rate in Texas was 1,339.

A 2022 Pew Research Center study found that California and Texas have similar rates of public trust in police. 43 percent of Californians and 42 percent of Texans said they have a lot or quite a bit of trust in the police.

However, there are some important differences between the two states when it comes to security. California has a lower incarceration rate than Texas. In 2022, the incarceration rate in California was 178 per 100,000 residents, while the incarceration rate in Texas was 255 per 100,000 residents.

California also has stricter gun laws than Texas. In California, a license is required to purchase a firearm, and there are restrictions on the types of weapons that can be purchased. In Texas, a license is not required to purchase a firearm, and there are fewer restrictions on the types of weapons that can be purchased.

How California and Texas Cost of Living Compare

The cost of living in California is significantly higher than in Texas. This is due to a number of factors, such as higher wages in California, higher taxes, and higher prices for housing and services.

According to the Numbeo cost of living index, The cost of living in San Francisco, California, is 62 percent higher than in Austin. The cost of living in Los Angeles, California, is 52 percentage points higher than in Dallas. Some of the factors that contribute to the cost of living difference between California and Texas include: