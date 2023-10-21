The new Murcia AVE station is taking shape with the assembly of the roof of the passenger building. Adif plans to operate next year, with the aim of resuming part of the rail traffic with Cieza and Hellín, while improving the service to travelers. The new terminal has a total cost of 11 million euros and houses the underground platform with a beach of eight tracks, distributed for international and conventional gauge trains, one of them for freight.

Since December of last year, when the AVE service between Murcia and Madrid was inaugurated, travelers have used a provisional boarding area with two international gauge tracks for AVE and Avant trains. The latter cover the commuter line with Alicante. These platforms will be integrated into the future station. The rest of the conventional railway traffic takes place on the surface platforms, which are accessed by a footbridge, while the underground works last.

The classic station building will be used for other uses. The future intermodal terminal is being developed on a 16,000 square meter plot that will also house a bus station (not yet planned) and an underground parking lot. These actions are carried out by the Murcia High Speed ​​Society, made up of the Murcia City Council, the Autonomous Community and Adif.

The opening of the station will go in parallel with the commissioning of the underground section of Barriomar and Nonduermas, scheduled for next year. Adif announced that it wants to do it before the summer, to resume rail traffic with Albacete through Cieza and Chinchilla. The line with Lorca and Águilas, also cut by the works, will have to wait until 2026.

Five kilometers of false tunnel



The undergrounding of the station, Barriomar and Nonduermas takes place along 5,054 meters of false tunnel type, of which approximately one kilometer corresponds to the Carmen station. The rest of the route, up to Nonduermas, consists of an underground corridor of 2,704 meters, a depressed area of ​​943 meters and an entrance and exit ramp of 437 meters.