













They modify Steam Deck to add a second screen and emulate NDS games | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









It's TyePower, a Reddit forum member, who took advantage of Valve's system and an extra screen to replicate what the humble dual-screen laptop that came out in November 2004 achieved in its time.

This forum member, in addition to using a Steam Deck as can be seen in the photos in this note, had to use a seven-inch (17.78 cm) touch screen monitor.

We recommend: Steam Deck will have another challenger and will be launched by MSI.

To the above we must add a Rolling Square Edge Pro tablet kit. The latter is designed to hold a mobile phone or tablet.

In the end it worked like a charm on this project. But two supports were necessary for it to have a good grip.

Fountain: Reddit.

TyePower later added a portable battery, fast charging USB C, and Thunderbolt adapter to the monitor and mounting brackets.

In this way he managed to partially recreate the NDS with a Steam Deck. According to this person, the least complicated thing was configuring this peculiar arrangement.

The additional screen handles a resolution of 1900 x 1080 and Extend mode had to be activated. No major change was necessary.

TyePower highlighted that he did not have to make major changes to the emulation software for this peculiar device that takes advantage of a Steam Deck and an extra screen to work as an NDS.

This is just a sample of how the platform created by Valve can be used and goes beyond its original purpose.

Fountain: Reddit.

And how much does it cost to put together everything mentioned above? If we leave out what the Valve system is worth, it spent $192 dollars (MX$3,275.39).

Apart from the Steam Deck and NDS we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)