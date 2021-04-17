None are injured and do not require medical assistance Room of the Emergency Coordination Center of 112 of the Region of Murcia, in a file photo. / FM

The Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia mobilized emergency services to rescue a group of 6 climbers perched on a via ferrata in the Sierra del Lugar, in the municipality of Fortuna.

112 received a call from one of the members of the group asking for help at 9.11 p.m. tonight. The caller indicated that they had had a problem with the rappel rope and could not get out of where they were. He pointed out that there were no injuries and they did not need medical assistance, but only rescue. Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, environmental agent and Civil Protection volunteers from the Murcia Region Mountain Rescue Association have mobilized to the site.