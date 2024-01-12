This year will be interesting in terms of series and movie premieres, since the series inspired by the franchise of fallout and until the fourth season of The Boys, which has fans excited about what will happen in the story. On the other hand, the followers of game of Thrones patients have been waiting for the second wave of episodes of House of the Dragon but they have not given a date, although it seems that the latter is no longer unknown.

As mentioned by Matt Smithwho plays Daemon Targaryen, there will be a lot of content that fans will love, with answers finally answered as well as winks that will lead us towards GOT, since we must remember that this new adventure is neither more nor less than a prequel to what has already happened. And among the questions that were basically a joke, they have been asked if they know anything about the release date for the season, having a direct answer, at least in the month of release.

In said interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Showthe actor said he thinks HBO It will begin with the release of episodes in August, something that is not known if it was really allowed to be told or not. Although in the end it might not be what was mentioned, since in the trailers they have mentioned that it is summer 2024 but nothing is confirmed.

Here is his comment:

August, I think. I think summer, this summer, yes. I haven't seen any of it yet, but we finished filming last year. So we have to do all the ADR and all that business.

This is the synopsis of the show:

The Game of Thrones prequel series titled The House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen house, only 200 years before the events narrated in the original fiction. The Targaryen family escaped the destruction of Valyria to settle on Dragonstone, from where Aegon I conquered Westeros. The Targaryens are one of the great families that ruled the Freehold of Valyria. To win their battles, they raised and trained dragons to fight, always under their shield of a flame-spewing three-headed dragon gules.

Remember that this new season arrives in the summer of 2024 for HBO Max.

Via: Winter is Coming

Editor's note: I have never seen anything related to Game of Thrones, and it really doesn't attract my attention at all to see something related to its universe. However, it is obvious that fans of the franchise will be happy to have more in the coming months.