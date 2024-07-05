Since the year it came out, GTA 5 became an instant hit for Rockstar Gamesas many players joined the adventure of the three misfit characters who eventually manage to join forces for the common good in the mythical city of Los Santos. And in fact, with this brilliance many might think that it should have had a DLC, after all its predecessor had a couple that were quite popular, and now new information has emerged that agrees with said information.

Information extracted from the game in 2023 suggested that a package called Agent Trevor It was one of the three cancelled expansions of the game, along with other so-called Zombie Apocalypse and Alien Invasion. Joseph Rubinowho was a senior camera artist and virtual director of photography at Rockstar For six years, he mentioned to the channel YouTube, SanInPlaywho worked on the Trevor DLC before it was cancelled.

Here is what is mentioned:

That was my thing. I was one of the lead editors, a camera artist, and did a lot of the second unit stuff on set. Then we split our teams in two, so I stayed on GTA Online and then this DLC, which Steven Ogg was a very big part of, and then part of the team overlapped and moved on to Red Dead Redemption 2 as a priority.

He later claimed that they discarded the content because GTA Onlinebecause it brought them more profit than a single pay-per-view would have been. Here’s what he said:

What happened was that when GTA Online came out, it was a cash cow and people loved it so much that it was hard to argue that a standalone DLC would top it. I think looking back I would say you could probably do both, but that was a business decision they made, Rubino said the decision to cancel the DLC made him feel “a little upset. That was a big reason why I was a little bitter at the time, because I was like, ‘What the fuck, guys, this? This shit is awesome, let’s move on, let’s get this shit done.’ I think a lot of that stuff ended up appearing in later iterations of GTA Online, so it’s not like they wasted it. It was really good.

Remember that GTA 5 It is available on current platforms such as PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It would have been fun to have an additional adventure with Trevor, but in the end the company has to generate as much as possible, so it is also understandable that online is the priority.