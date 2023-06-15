Some days ago sweat 51 launched something quite striking, specifically there is talk of a remaster announcement for Shadows of the Damned, game of which it is thought that there would not be many new features until some time later. However, a direct focused on its developers has been carried out, where some revelations have come to light.

Within this broadcast, it was mentioned that the game would probably reach all current platforms, hinting that it can be released on PlayStationcomputer and even nintendoswitch. Remember that many games of Grasshopper Manufacture they have not reached Xboxso we could exclude consoles like Xbox Series X/S.

Here the statements of sweat 51:

We are releasing Shadows of the Damned Remaster! You can also play it on handheld (probably).

By saying this, it could be said that they are making an effort to be able to port the Switch, since this console can be considered as a handheld, according to Suda’s words. Likewise, it’s not intended to be Steam Deck, after all, if it’s released on PC, it instantly translates to Valve’s laptop being able to run it.

We will have to wait for more news about this remaster.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: Honestly, it would be cool if they also talked about the Lollipop Chainsaw remaster that they announced about a year ago. Although I think that Suda is no longer the owner of the license.