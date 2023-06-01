A couple of months ago, it was confirmed that the application of Cinepolis Klic it would cease to exist, this partly due to the scarcity of people who consumed the product and also due to the tough competition to be faced with other streaming platforms. And now that the may 31it is no longer possible to buy or rent more movies there.

With all this movement, now users are wondering what will happen to all the content they have previously consumed, and in effect, there will be no way to access it regardless of whether they purchased these products a few months ago. That means, that they will no longer be able to see it and they will not have financial compensation for said action.

It is worth commenting that the company has relied on certain terms and conditions to be able to justify the non-refund of the money, and it is that just when buying one of the films it was specified that the site when closing is not responsible for said losses. So users must go to other options to continue consuming.

The platform had a total of just over 10 years in operation, mainly in Mexico but also reaching other Latin American sites, with premieres that came directly from the cinema to users’ screens. However, his payment method ended up not convincing many, since all material had to be paid individually, thus being very different from Netflix and else.

Via: Cinepolis Klic

Editor’s note: It is worrying that this type of thing happens, but the competition is tough in streaming services, so no more life was predicted for this project. At least they are still the most successful movie theater chain in Mexico.