In recent weeks, more rumors have emerged about what Nintendo would be. switches 2, with some characteristics of said device that would follow the hybrid theme, and with clear continuity to the use of game cards. And now, they have come to mention what would be that next great success with which they would open the way for the new generation of this company.

As mentioned by experienced journalists from the medium known as VGCthe game that would give the starting signal has to be related in some way to Mario, since the popularity of the character is stronger than ever. And although the delivery of Wonder It comes out this year, it is said that Nintendo You must not let go of this character.

So, they make it clear that the next game will be in three dimensions of the main franchise, which will follow the path that mario odyssey left marked in the launch of the first switchesWell, let’s remember that it came out in October 2017. So it would make some sense for the next device to start with the plumber.

The rumor has been spread according to three sources close to the journalists, and it is worth saying that they have been correct on more than one occasion, so it is information to take into account for future months and direct reports. Nintendo. On the other hand, it has also been said that Metroid Prime 4 It would be one of the games released on the console, but we will have to wait longer to make it happen.

Via: Nintendo Soup

Editor’s note: Starting with a Mario would not be new, because that happened with the Nintendo 64 and it did very well, so it will be excellent to welcome the new console with a delivery from this plumber, especially now that his popularity has been consolidated with the movie .