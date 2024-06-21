Nintendo has been in the spotlight this week, given that last Tuesday a new live was held, in which there are eye-catching ads for all types of players, as we saw Mario RPG titles, a new Zelda in two dimensions and until the expected appearance of Metroid Prime 4. And it is worth mentioning that some of the revelations are usually leaked a few days or weeks before having an event, this through users of Twitter anonymous ones who usually get it right.

In a new article by Bloombergthe most prominent leakers of recent times have been analyzed, and not many of them surely know him, Pyorowho usually shares information about Nintendo, and until now he has not failed with his Tweets. And now, it has been mentioned what would be the source that sends you these accurate announcements, which comes from neither more nor less than the Japanese company itself based in said region and with some additional offices in the United States.

It is said that the person who passes the information to him is an employee of the company itself. Nintendo, and therefore has access to the Web server where information about future plans and even preliminary files of some games that are in a planning phase are stored and that necessarily do not come out in the end because the ideas are not finalized. Even with this, he was slightly right because many of the titles were close to being listed in their own section on the company’s website.

There was also a discrepancy because the new ads did not have predefined web pages in the store. Nintendo before the Direct. According to these investigations, this is the reason for the failure for the following live show, for which he tried to give announcements before but some of them were not correct. So in the end, it is possible that Nintendo is keeping its information better, all so that nothing comes to light in the face of the next console, which in theory should be shown before April 2024.

Via: My Nintendo News

Author’s note: Now with this ruling, Pyoro will come down from the pedestal of some users who have been waiting for all its comments on the networks.