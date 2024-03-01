At this moment, Atlus is in a period of peak, given that they are launching many games under its signature, and in a short time we have had Persona 5: Tactica, Persona 3 Reload, and there are others around the corner like Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and Metaphor: ReFantazio. Of course, of which there are no signs of life or existence, it is the next step in the evolution of its most popular saga, we are talking about Person 6.

That does not prevent insiders from not talking about the game, since the user known asor Im a Hero Too, has stated that although P6 will continue to build on its series formula with the high school setting, it will expand on it by adopting a semi-open world structure. There is also talk of more fluid Social Links, without having to get so complicated with knowing the correct answers to capture the attention of the NPCs, and that will make more audiences get involved in the saga.

Up to this point in the leaks it has been previously mentioned that Person 6 is aiming for a 2025 release, and that it will be a release for all platforms, removing the exclusive with sony, as have been the most recent Atlus titles. Given the fact that the parent company SEGA is expecting the game to sell 5 million copies in its first year, is that he wants to take the game everywhere, especially with Nintendo.

Persona is a series of role-playing video games developed by Atlus, a Japanese video game company. The Persona series is a spin-off of Atlus' biggest franchise, Shin Megami Tensei. The first game in the Persona series, “Shin Megami Tensei: Persona,” was released in 1996 for the PlayStation console. Since then, the series has grown in popularity and has released several titles on different platforms. Persona games generally focus on groups of teenage characters facing challenges both in the real world and in alternate or parallel worlds. The gameplay combines elements of traditional role-playing games with elements of social life simulation, where players interact with other characters, strengthen social bonds, and participate in extracurricular activities. Additionally, the series is known for its turn-based combat mechanics, where players control characters in battles against enemies using skills and strategies.

Remember that the newest delivery, Persona 3 ReloadIs available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor's note: It seems that it will take some time for the next installment to be launched on the market. However, Atlus could give us some kind of surprise at important ceremonies like Summer Game Fest, or in the worst case, even The Game Awards.