Starfield has finally been released, at least in early access format, so some are already enjoying the space adventure, but it seems not all is happiness despite some criticism from the press. And it is that for certain players it has become a totally unplayable product.

On the subreddit forums of xbox-series-x, Several fans panicked when the app wouldn’t let them in, despite having pre-loaded the game and having the right to early access. This has led to them being scared of what could happen, since it was paid extra to mainly be able to play a week before the normal edition public.

After this, a solution was found that has not been entirely practical, since it only consists of entering the game over and over again, until it finally gives them the opportunity to play, something that has been considered a nuisance. In the same way, they hope that this will not happen when it is launched on a regular basis and especially in the service of GamePass.

Via: gamingbible

Editor’s note: These are errors that usually occur, but do not be surprised that in a short time they will solve it. In the end, it’s quite an entertaining game, and a mistake like that doesn’t really spoil the experience.