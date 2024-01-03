A new sales milestone for PS5 has recently been revealed, numbers that sony achieved from the launch of the console until these days when Christmas shopping was done, this under the pretext that several games have been launched on the market as Spider-Man 2and also the future arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in exclusive. With that in mind, they have declared that basically the company will manage to become the leader of the generation for the second time in a row.

Through an official podcast of the medium known as Digital Foundrywho always make graphic comparisons between current systems, they have talked about the issue that PS5 the number of consoles sold exceeds 3 to 1 Xbox Series X/S, even though you always have the option of going for the cheaper discless variant. Mentioning that they are really winning the console generation, which would put them high on the map again, well with PS4 They have achieved something unprecedented for the company.

Here you can check it:

Within the discussion there is a quite interesting topic, because they talk about how even Xbox can take desperate measures to surpass the competitor, with a console that will be launched sometime in 2026, this to advance the generation and that sony is pressed to launch the PS6. And if you think about things carefully, it could be a case similar to what was seen with the 360well it happened that Microsoft was the first to launch its device in 2005, so that the following year Nintendo and Sony did theirs almost at the same time.

It is a fact that they have also talked about online memberships, but they take into account that many users do so from PC, so they would not have the exact number of consoles they use Game Pass. For now, PS5 is enjoying great popularity among people, even when it has been confirmed that beloved sagas like Call of Duty eventually they will not reach Sony, this with the purchase of Activision Blizzard which is already closed.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It's a little strange that things are so good on PlayStation even though there aren't many confirmed games on the horizon right now, nothing beyond Wolverine. So, they will have to make important announcements this year if they do not want to end up in the hole, and until now we have no confirmed events.