Currently the platform Netflix has been implementing significant changes, since not long ago a new subscription was included that allows you to see ads in exchange for paying less. To this is added the new norm of charging extra for those who share their password with friends or family, something that can now be considered a crime.

According to what has been reported in the media as BBCthe British Intellectual Property Office mentions that sharing the key on streaming services is considered a copyright infringement. After making this public, they deleted it a bit later, since companies in the industry have not yet indicated that they will take legal action.

This is what was said by the IPO:

There are a variety of provisions in criminal and civil law that may apply to password sharing when the intent is to allow a user access to copyrighted works without paying. These provisions may include breach of contractual terms, fraud, or secondary copyright infringement, depending on the circumstances.

Despite these statements by the United Kingdom, there are certain elements to take into account before proceeding legally, so although it is a crime, it still does not have some type of punishment available. For now, the only thing that will be done in this regard is the additional charge for connecting to a different IP, an example that perhaps more services will follow in addition to Netflix.

Via: BBC

Editor’s note: It is quite exaggerated, since in the end they seek to get money even from stones. The brake will definitely be the additional charging that Netflix wants to do, but in other places like HBO, Disney, Hulu, among others, the rules may stay the same.