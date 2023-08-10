In recent weeks, the news and rumors of the Nintendo Switch 2 have not stopped making themselves known, with estimates of how much it would cost, as well as the possible date on which it would finally be released for sale. But despite all this, there is still a doubt regarding the device, something that is related to the use of video games of the generation that is left behind.

According to what you mention Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, is that the company from Japan should be smart about the subject and include backward compatibility, since there is already a fairly large audience that would lose thousands of titles due to the decision to change the game format. Commenting that at the beginning the profits would arrive, but in the long run the decision to include it could be detrimental.

Here’s what he said in a recent interview:

You have to give consumers what they want and optimize their experience, and you can’t not offer a feature that you can give to maximize sales. That is not honoring your contract with consumers. You have to do the best you can for them. I suppose it is possible that the lack of backwards compatibility will increase your income for a while, but at what price?

It is worth mentioning that there would already be some creators who have passed the console development kit, but at the moment they cannot release any type of information on the internet. So, we would have to wait for its official revelation, which could take place in a new direct or even with a commercial that Nintendo release as it happened in 2016 with switches.

Via: gamesindustrybiz

Editor’s note: We are already dying to know what’s up with the device, but it is likely that we will know it until the beginning of the year, that is, in February. So while you enjoy current Switch games like Mario Wonder and Mario RPG.