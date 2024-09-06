We are very close to the final presentation of the iPhone 16 It’s a new Apple event, and while the presentation is taking place, the leaks have not been long in coming regarding the screen resolution, internal performance and of course, the cameras. In fact, it has been reported that for this new phone there will be a significant jump in terms of video recording, with different effects that will be made available to the customer.

They mention that the video recording in the iPhone 16 Pro is about to take a big leap forward in quality. The new models will be able to capture 4K video at 120 frames per second, which is a considerable improvement over the previous models. iPhone 15 Prowhich can only record at a maximum of 60 FPS. This update would be especially useful for content creators looking for greater fluidity and detail in their recordings.