Although it is not as popular a name as Game Pass, The PS Plus service has had millions of subscribers due to the fact that it offers free games over the months and also the possibility of downloading classic titles if the user wants to spend a little more on the higher levels of the membership. And although the rent has increased by Sony in October, it seems that even with that the fans have saved a lot due to the large catalog of releases that are made available to them.

In the environment known as The Loadout, the work has been done to add up how much all the video games that are available in the service cost, this with the prices that arrive in United States dollars, and if the user did the math, it is possible that it would be much less than what that are spent purchasing each of the AAA. So the offer turns out to be striking, given that the final sum reached $8,000 USD in content, this even with certain discounts applied.

There are 251 games that house the catalog, many of them of high quality, with even striking adventures that remain exclusive to PS5although in the case of PS4, the number of games decreases, since some were no longer able to be launched on these gaming platforms. Even with that, there is a lot to discover, since possibly more than half of the titles have never been tried by the user, and let's not forget that some rotate from time to time so as not to lose the variety of genres.

Within the sum there is also the service of Sony Pictures Corein which users can watch the movies of this company just by having the highest level of Ps Plus, and thus movies like that of Grand Tourism They can be admired by those who have not yet had time to go to the cinema when they see them. Likewise the tapes of Spider-Man They are there, at least the ones in the saga Spider-Verse and the extended version of No Way Home with additional scenes that will take us to the character's next chapter.

Via: The Loadout

Editor's note: It definitely saves money, but it also doesn't give you enough time to consume all those available games, it's better to buy one by one and thus not have a pile of unused things and pay in vain. At least that's what I think, that's why I don't pay for any service, neither Plus nor Game Pass.