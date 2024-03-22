This year one of the biggest premieres in the world of cinema will be Joker: Folie à Deuxa film that will serve as the second part of what we already saw a few years ago, with the interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix in the main role, which has been considered masterful by the fans who went to its rooms. Although something that has attracted attention is the twist in terms of the nature of the filming that it will be, since from the first rumors there was talk that it would have touches of a musical, and now there is more news on the subject.

People with knowledge of the film mention that it will basically be a musical of well-known covers. It is said that a piece is “That's Entertainment” from the 1953 musical “The Band Wagon”famous for the interpretation of Judy Garland. There is also the possibility that they will add an original song. Details about who would write are unknown but it is said that Hildur Guðnadóttirthe Oscar-winning composer who already participated in the first film, will return to work at least on the OST.

For those who don't know, jukebox musicals, known for featuring popular songs, often achieve box office success. There are great examples like “Mamma mia!” and “Moulin Rouge!”, the latter received eight Oscar nominations. It is worth mentioning that the songs will not be the pieces that everyone knows, but rather they will be interpretations of the characters that we see in the feature film, and as Lady Gaga He is mainly a singer, obviously he is going to participate.

Here is a synopsis of the first film: