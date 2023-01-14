Monterrey, Nuevo León.-Staff from the Attorney General of the Republic and the Attorney General of Nuevo León met this morning at an inter-institutional round table to discuss points related to the integration of the investigation folders.

Through a statement, the FGR reported that the meeting was held in the delegation’s auditorium, attended by the Federal Delegate, Gonzalo Sánchez Betanzos and the Deputy Prosecutor of the state Public Ministry, Luis Enrique Orozco, as well as agents of the Public Ministry, directors, deputy directors and coordinators of both prosecutor’s offices.

“During the work, both institutions reached agreements to continue working together, strengthening the communication bridges, in which key points were discussed in the investigation of the folders with the hypothesis of Organized Crime,” the letter states.

Elements of the Federal Ministerial Police and Expert Services were also present at the meeting.