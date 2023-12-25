Melissa Klug She gave birth to her sixth baby, the result of her relationship with Jesús Barco, in the United States, where her children Gianella Marquina, Jeremy Farfán, Melissa Lobatón and Adriano Farfán arrived to celebrate the Christmas holidays. The big absentee was the influencer Samahara Lobaton, who could not travel to that country. However, this did not stop him from reuniting with his mother and meeting her newborn sister. In this note, she knows how this moment was experienced.

How was the reunion between Melissa Klug and Samahara Lobatón?

Through their social networks, Melissa Klug surprised her followers by sharing, this Monday, December 25, a photograph of the first meeting between the daughter of Samahara Lobaton and the baby she gave birth Some weeks ago.

In that snapshot, the granddaughter of 'Blanca de Chucuito' is seen holding her newborn aunt named Cayetana in her arms. “My beautiful little princesses, I love you,” wrote the businesswoman.

It should be noted that it is speculated that Melissa Klug is found in Lima Peru, since she has published an unpublished photograph of her baby next to her 96-year-old great-grandmother, whom she apparently met for the first time. In addition, Jesus Boat He has shared an image of the reunion with his newborn daughter when hours before he mentioned that he would not see the girl for Christmas and that he missed her.

Daughter of Melissa Klug meeting her great-grandmother and meeting her father, Jesús Barco. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug/Jesús Barco

Why didn't Samahara Lobatón travel to the USA to see her mother Melissa and meet her sister?

Some days ago,Melissa Klugrevealed that he would celebrate Christmas with his four children who arrived from Peru and his partner,Jesus Boat. Along those lines, the businesswoman explained the delicate reason why her heir Samahara Lobatón did not travel abroad with her other siblings.

“That's right, (I will spend Christmas) with my children and Jesus (…). We will only spend it with my children and him, as a family. 'Sammy' (Samahara) and the baby (his granddaughter) were in the plans to come, but “Due to health issues, everything was canceled. Health comes first.”he indicated to Trome.

