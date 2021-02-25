In the context of a persistent and raging rift, few figures generate as much interest and political intrigue as Maximum Kirchner. Partly because of his (almost) silence in the media and perhaps also because some perceive him as the heir chosen by his mother. This particularity led to several pollsters to pay more attention to the evolution of public image of the head of the block of deputies of the Front of All. So much so that a consulting firm began to measure it at the national level. Province by province. How did it go? In the February poll, which Clarion advances this Thursday exclusively, showed a improvement in 16 of the 24 provinces. But his balance is still clearly in the red.

The poll is of CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that has been publishing a ranking of governors for just under a year. And he also added figures of national scope to his district-by-district measurements. Clarion He told this Wednesday, for example, the strong impact that the vip vaccination scandal had had on the figure of Alberto Fernández.

In that same study -with 500 to 1,250 respondents by province- which shows that the President’s assessment fell in 19 districts, the numbers of Máximo Kirchner appear. The evolution, in his case, was positive. But even with the improvement, the deputy continues with more negative image than positive in most of the country.

Axel Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner in Moreno, in a ceremony in early December.

Like the bulk of the K leaders, Máximo Kirchner’s main strength is in the smaller provinces and in Buenos Aires. Land of Fire Y Santa Cruz they are still the only two where it exceeds 50 points of positive In the first, and compared to January, it rose from 52.3% to 53.8%. In the second, from 50.9% to 52.3%.

The podium is completed by another small (and poor) district: Santiago del Estero. There, the assessment in favor of Cristina Kirchner’s son went from 39.6% to 46%.

Two steps down (5th place) appears perhaps his most important asset. In the province of Buenos Aires, Máximo Kirchner rose 2.5 points and reached 40.9% weighting in favor. Although the differential plays against it (51.8% negative), they are relatively good numbers because it is the main district of the country and where the bulk of the leadership has a balance against.

The other 12 provinces where its valuation increased between January and February -in several cases, marginally- were:

6th The Pampa: from 37.8% to 38.7%.

10th San Juan: from 32.4% to 32.9%.

11th Catamarca: from 31.8% to 32.5%.

12th Chubut: from 31.5% to 32.4%.

13th Neuquen: from 29.4% to 30.7%.

15 ° Tucuman: from 26.3% to 28.6%.

17th Jump: from 24.2% to 26.5%.

20 ° CABA: from 23.7% to 24%.

21 ° Black river: from 22.6% to 23.3%.

22 ° Jujuy: from 21.1% to 21.9%.

23 ° Cordova: from 19.2% to 20.1%.

24 ° Mendoza: from 17.9% to 18.2%.

Despite the flood, in many of these provinces, in particular those in the center of the country, the rejection of the figure of Máximo Kirchner is still very high: in CABA it has 70.3% negative, in Mendoza – 67.9% and in Córdoba – 65.3%. They are numbers similar to those of his mother, with the same anti-K logic of these urban conglomerates.

Thinking of a national projection, the deputy should also improve the level of knowledge and interest shown in some regions of the country, where today adds more than 20 points of “does not know / does not answer”.

Look also

