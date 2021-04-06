The picture of Maximum Kirchner is reflected in the mirror of his mother, Cristina Fernandez. Repeat patterns, albeit on lower scales. This trend was again reflected in a new survey accessed Clarion this week. The head of block K was evaluated in three scenarios. It did not go well at all, but in one it was enough to beat Mauricio Macri.

The study that passed through the filter of public opinion 10 of the best known politicians of the country is Management & Fit (M&F). It was a survey of 2,200 cases nationwide, between March 26 and 31, with cuts in City (600 cases) and in Province (800). This last district was the only one in which Máximo Kirchner got out of last place and relegated the former president.

The figure of the vice president’s son is one of the grab more attention from the red circle. Because of the greater power that he was taking from Congress and because many see him as the political heir to the K project.

At the end of last year the move to consecrate him as the new head of the Buenos Aires PJ It was one of the clearest alerts and led the consulting firms to include it in most of their studies. Thus, data about his image began to appear. One firm began to evaluate it even province by province.

In general, with Máximo Kirchner the logic of the K leaders is repeated: more negative than positive assessment at the national level, with its best performances in some provinces of the North, also in districts of Patagonia and Greater Buenos Aires. Worst appears in the middle strip of the country (CABA, Córdoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza).

Within this trend, the head of block K tends to be below the former president and also Axel Kicillof and Sergio Massa. President Alberto Fernandez, even with that steep drop that has been showing for a year, still above all.

In Nation, last

As explained at the start of the note, M&F evaluated the national image of Máximo Kirchner and nine other leaders based on 2,200 interviews. In this ranking, the head of block K remains latest. His condemns him negative rating record: adds 16.5% of “bad” image and 45% of “very bad”. Total – 61.5%.

It compares this against a positive 23.8% (11.4% “good” and 12.4% “very good”). While the support is low, surpasses that of Sergio Massa (21.4%) and is close to that of Sergio Berni (25.4%), Martin Lousteau (25.9%) and Macri (26.8%). But having such a high negative, its balance is the worst of all: – 37.7%.

The numbers of the son of the former president are completed with 7.6% of “regular” and 7% of “does not know.” The others three leaders with negative differential above 20 Points at the national level are Massa (- 29.9%), Cristina (- 25.3%) and Macri (- 23.7%).

In City, also last

In the City of Buenos Aires, the top 3 at the bottom of the table is repeated. Máximo Kirchner picks up a bit in his balance sheet, but it is not enough to get away: it has more negative than at the national level (- 62.6%), but it raises its positive (+ 27.1%) and ends with a differential against – 35.5%.

Barely better does Massa: 54.7% negative and 20.1% positive (differential of -34.6%). AND Cristina combines – 62.9% (greater rejection than Maximum) and + 33.6% (differential against close to 30 points).

In CABA the crack logic for an anti-K district: the four leaders of Together for Change (Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Maria Eugenia Vidal, Martin Lousteau and Macri) and below are the six official members (the three mentioned, plus Kicillof, Berni and Alberto Fernández).

In Province, above Macri

In the Buenos Aires province, ruling party and opposition appear more interspersed. Larreta’s leadership is repeated, but this time Máximo Kirchner is not in the queue. It picks up a bit more and ends up on top of Macri.

In this case, the head of block K rounds off – 26.3% differential, thanks to a negative of 55.5% and a positive of 29.2%. The former president almost repeats the rejection (-55%), but has less support (+ 21.4%) and rounds a balance of – 33.5 points.

On top of them, always looking at the table from the bottom up, the names are repeated de Massa (- 23.2% differential) and Cristina (- 17.8%). And in the top positions, second is the President, with – 1.1% balance.

