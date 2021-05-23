It is a parameter, distant but parameter in the end, for the (many) leaders who have presidential dreams. How do people see you across the country? And even more basic: do you know them? A new survey accessed Clarion measured two figures of the UCR with national aspirations: the Buenos Aires senator Martin Lousteau and the governor of Jujuy Gerardo Morales placeholder image. Province by province. The former did clearly better.

The study is from CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that does work throughout the country. In his latest study, which included a survey of 600 to 900 cases per districtHe added leaders such as Lousteau and Morales, but also the macrista María Eugenia Vidal.

Jujuy Governor Gerardo Morales, during a meeting of Together for Change in April. Photo Federico Lopez Claro.

In addition, of course, to spread the usual governors ranking, which in May came with surprises: the head of the City Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, no longer leads and the Buenos Aires native Axel Kicillof fell to the second to last place.

Months ago, the consulting firm had tested two other UCR figures: the neuroscientist Facundo Manes, who showed good numbers, and the Mendoza senator Alfredo Cornejo, with a very low level of knowledge in almost the entire territory.

The best and worst of Lousteau

The Buenos Aires senator, who has been flirting for years with a national candidacy -president or vice-, while maintaining his central objective of repeating and winning an election for head of the City Government, grows strong in the most anti-K provinces.

Like Larreta, Vidal or even Mauricio Macri, the economist has his top 3 in the City, Córdoba and Mendoza.

– Interesting about CABA, for his aspirations: there he shows your best combination (56.1% positive and 35.9% negative) and the lowest level of ignorance (8%).

– Y Cordova is the other district where exceeds 50 support points.

Another of Lousteau’s strong points thinking about a national candidacy is that in only five provinces it has an image differential against (more negative than positive). And one is Buenos Aires, where it achieves almost a tie (+ 44.7% and – 44.9%) and with that balance it surpasses other leaders measured there such as Vidal or Kicillof.

Its weakest point, meanwhile, seems basically one: its level of knowledge in some districts of the interior.

Only in the City does it show a single digit ignorance and in the province of Buenos Aires, 10.4%. In the rest of the country, it exceeds 20 points and in 11 districts, 30. The worst parameter in this regard is La Rioja, with 47.2%.

The best and worst of Morales

The thing about the governor of Jujuy is visibly more uphill. Despite being head of the UCR for many years and candidate for vice president with Roberto Lavagna in 2007, he remains a relatively unknown figure at the national level.

On nine provinces their level of ignorance exceeds 50 points and in La Rioja it touches a peak of 66.4%. In the largest, it improves but only slightly: CABA 28.5%, Buenos Aires 32.5%, Córdoba 49.4% and Mendoza 49.5%.

In favor of Jujuy, in the province that manages not only does he have almost total knowledge (98.3%), but also ends with image balance in favor: + 51.9% and – 46.5%. These data, as Clarín advanced, leave it in the middle zone in the ranking of governors.

It also ends with positive differential in CABA (+ 38.7% and – 32%) and Jump (+ 33.1% and – 30.6%). The rest is not good: those who know it, mostly do not see it well.

