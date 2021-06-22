Last week, the bishops’ conference voted in favor of a formal statement on the meaning of Communion, which would include whether pro-choice politicians such as Biden should be denied the ritual.

Pope Francis warned US bishops last week not to deny communion to politicians as a political weapon, which could put the church at the center of a heated debate over Biden, abortion and Catholicism.

Biden, who is the second Catholic president in US history, goes to church and describes his faith as a deeply personal aspect of his life. Commenting on the news of the bishops’ vote, he said, “This is a private matter and I don’t think this will happen.”

On Monday, the White House press secretary said the issue is personal to the president, and explained that faith helped Biden “through some difficult moments in his life” like other Americans.

California Democratic Representative Ted Liu said in a tweet that the Bishops Conference “didn’t tell Bill Barr, a Catholic, not to take Communion when he expanded the killing of people with the death penalty,” referring to the former US attorney general and his stance on the death penalty.

Liu, a Catholic who has been criticized for his views on abortion, called the bishops “hypocritical”.

The Reverend Robert McIlroy, Bishop of San Diego, said the document would lead to the “armament of the Eucharist,” the official name for the Communion ritual.

And Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, warned that the bishops’ decision could backfire on the church’s relationship with young people.

He added that the decision was “not just a wrong view, it’s short-sighted, and they seem unaware that a very large percentage of younger Catholics do not agree with many of their decisions and may leave the church.”

The bishops’ document will be up for discussion, and may be subject to amendments, and will be voted on at the group’s next meeting in November. It will also need the approval of the Vatican to go into effect, which does not seem likely.