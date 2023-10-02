A woman apparently found the body of 33-year-old Gabriele Maffeo on Saturday evening: 4 friends of the victim arrested

A chilling discovery was made last Saturday evening in Biella. A woman, while throwing away the rubbish, noticed the body of a man inside the bin. Following the investigation, the victim was identified in Gabriele Maffeo, a 33-year-old from the area, who after being beaten to death was abandoned inside the garbage bin. Four of his friends stopped.

A dramatic story This occurred in recent days in Biella, Piedmont.

A woman, around 7.30pm last Saturday, while throwing rubbish into the bins of Via Coppain the Chiavazza district of the Piedmont province, noticed the lifeless body of a person.

He immediately alerted the authority who, just as promptly, reached the place and began the necessary investigations.

It was a young manwhich someone had wrapped in plastic sheets and whose end had been inserted into a nylon stocking.

Cadaveric inspections revealed several ecchymosis and the swollen face, which immediately directed the investigation towards murder. Moreover, the young man turned out deceased for at least three days.

The victim, probably killed by kicks and punches, is Gabriele Maffeo, a young man from only 33 years oldalready known to the police for crimes related to narcotics.

Gabriele Maffeo’s alleged killers arrested

Thanks to some testimonialswhich proved to be fundamental in the investigations, the Carabinieri have stopped four peoplenow held responsible for the very serious crime of complicity to murder and suppression of a corpse.

These are: Giuseppe Bonuraa 42-year-old resident in the house where the crime allegedly took place; Marina Coda Zabetta 34 years old, partner of Bonura; Alessandro Solina 32 years old and resident in Candelo; Simone Perra 24 years old, resident in Biella.

It would be four people who had friendship relationships with Gabriele Maffeo, or which in any case were his acquaintances.

Witnesses would have seen the four being transported with a wheelbarrow the body on Saturday afternoon and buried it in the dumpster where it was found a little later.

They are currently locked up in the prisons of Biella and Vercelli, awaiting their interrogations. The investigations are moving towards motive and the dynamics of the murder.