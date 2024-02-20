This Tuesday there was a new crossing between the Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) and the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor), This time, the Women's League is a topic of discussion.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez was not clear: he rejects the only official offer he had

Through their social networks, Acolfutpro made strong accusations against Dimayor already several clubs in the Colombian Professional Soccer for “breaching the player statute of the Colombian Football Federation and the FCF Licensing Regulations.”

The union organization (recognized by the Ministry of Labor) explained that “with a 'longer' championship (of the Women's League), managers mask their discrimination towards women soccer players in Colombia“.

In addition, they say that '”there is no professionalization” and asked for “clear rules and a decent women's League.”

“The seventh edition of the Women's League in Colombia, which Dimayor has sold as the longest in history, and we continue to see how the main protagonists, the hard-working female soccer players, continue to be victims of blatant discrimination in labor matters by the directors of Dimayor and the clubs,” begins saying the official statement.

“With regulations that violate their equality rights, we are far from having true professionalization in women's soccer. Here are some reasons,” he added.

Acolfutpro details the problems that exist in the women's league: “The regulations of the Women's League 2024 establishes that each club can register a maximum of 30 footballers, however, it only requires that 15 of them be professionals (employment contract), therefore, the rest will be registered as amateurs, violating the Player Statute by accepting footballers without a contract. in a competition of the Professional Division of the FCF”.

The first match of the Women's Professional League is played at the El Campín Stadium between Millonarios vs Independente Medellín. Photo: Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo

“Unusually, clubs continue to include clauses in the players' contracts in which they arbitrarily establish that their duration will depend on the stage the team reaches in the competition, violating the provisions of the FCF Player Statute. , which says that the minimum duration of the contracts will be from the date of registration until the end of the season, that is, 12 months,” he noted.

Finally, he said: “La Dimayor and the clubs fail to comply with the Licensing Regulations that establish that all professional clubs must have a women's team, while allowing alliances that show something unique in the world: teams with two shields! The realization of a decent women's league is one of the points in the list of requests that remains without being negotiated by Dimayor and the FCF”.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO