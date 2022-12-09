Julian Gil and his partner, Valeria Marín, enjoy a nice vacation in Qatar, so the actor took the opportunity to turn this trip into an unforgettable memory. After two years of relationship, the artist surprised the journalist by asking her to marry her in the dunes of this country.

In the video they shared on social networks, Julián Gil is seen kneeling down to give her the engagement ring: “I love you, Valeria” , wrote the actor in his publication. For her part, the Mexican also shared the post and told her: “You, my best team.”