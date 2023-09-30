Yarita Lizeth and her partner Patrick Lundberg They got married. As is remembered, the interpreter of “Cut veins“, several months ago, made official his relationship with the foreigner from Sweden and announced their wedding for September. Thus, shortly after the end of the month, the singer fulfilled her promise to her fans and decided to unite her life with Patric. The wedding was celebrated with friends and family on September 30.

La ‘Chinita del Amor’ and Patric Lundberg had a relationship several years ago, but decided to separate because she was focused on her career. As time went by, love was rekindled and they decided to unite their destinies again. “This year is where I decide (to make the relationship official), I think it’s time,” she highlighted in past interviews.

” title=” Yarita Lizeth’s marriage. Photo: CDF The Allies of Yarita Lizeth ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Yarita Lizeth's marriage. Photo: CDF The Allies of Yarita Lizeth

According to an image that is already viral on social networks, the couple is very smiling. Meanwhile, the artist wears a white dress with a bouquet of roses. “Congratulations, Yarita”, “Many blessings for your marriage”, “We wish you the best”, commented fans of the artist.

Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg: how many weddings will they have?

They will have two weddings. The first was scheduled to take place at the end of September and the second will be in Sweden. This, with the aim of both celebrating their union with their closest family and friends.