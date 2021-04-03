A bollard is a firm vertical post that is strategically placed in streets, parking lots or warehouses, preventing the passage of vehicles in any direction. The main purpose of these elements that are part of urban furniture is to act as a protective barrier for ensure that people or facilities are not harmed in the event of an impact. They act as safety elements and road signs in: islets, pedestrian crossings, containers, sidewalks, ramps for the disabled, parking areas, etc.

The application of recycled rubber from end-of-life tires as a manufacturing raw material is allowing the development of sustainable products, of great environmental value and economically viable. This is the case of ecological security bollards, made from recycled rubber from end-of-life tires, according to TNU (Used Tires Treatment). Each of these bollards is Composed of 80% rubber from end-of-life tires, duly treated for this purpose, and they integrate a recessed steel core, the equivalent rubber that makes up 3 tires is used in the manufacture of an 18 kg bollard. Translated into ecological savings, this means no longer generating a waste equivalent to 31.50 liters of oil and no longer emitting the equivalent of 98.55 kg of CO2 to the environment.

The rigidity and flexibility of rubber offers a firm protective barrier due to its great energy absorption capacity and resistance to weathering. In this sense, the bollards provide long-lasting and eco-sustainable protection against impacts, minimizing possible damage to pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, vehicles or urban furniture. The elastic properties of rubber therefore contribute to improving road safety since, in the event of an accident, the impact is four times less than against a steel bollard. On a practical level, they also reduce scratching of vehicles in the event of friction and damage to the bumpers in the event of a collision. The reuse of rubber from end-of-life tires gives these bollards obvious environmental advantages, which are accompanied by a significant reduction in costs.

Every year a large quantity of end-of-life tires are discarded, recycling makes it possible for these to go from being waste to being a resource, taking on a second life and a new beginning for all the materials that comprise it, contributing to the construction of a sustainable future within the framework of the circular economy. At present, the new uses of the recycled tire are many. If they cannot be renewed, they go to recycling plants where their different components (rubber, textile fiber and steel) are extracted and separated. Hand in hand with technological advances, its components are reused for an endless list of new uses.