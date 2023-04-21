Genoa – According to the prosecutors of Genoa and Catania (city from which the investigation started) represented the Ligurian segment of an international organization that brought migrants to Italy from sub-Saharan Africa and, for a fee, allowed their transit in particular towards France: by train, by car or through the woods. Always in the eyes of those who investigate, they were based in an apartment in via Walter Fillak in Genoa Sampierdarena and six of them were arrested after a blitz by the policemen of the mobile squad.

Fode Berthe, Mamadi Diallo, Soluleymane Diarrassouba, Ibrahim Keita, Alfousseni Sanogo, Hadata Touma ended up in jail: they are all aged between 22 and 27, the first five from Ivorians, the sixth from Burkina Faso. They answer for criminal association aimed at illegal immigration and this morning they were questioned by the judge to validate the provision (they are defended by the lawyers Federico Lera, Andrea Guido, Antonella Cascione, Sonia Borgese and Emanuele Tambuscio).

“That’s how they got paid”

This is how their activity is described in the investigators’ papers, which lasted mainly between 2020 and the first months of this year. «The investigation – writes the prosecutor Federico Manotti – allowed us to clearly photograph the frenetic dynamism of the association, engaged in the transfer of migrants. Who, as soon as they arrived on Italian territory and thanks to the information received in Africa, already in the country of origin or in those of transit, activated the contact provided by a member of the gang to complete the migratory project from the country of origin to that of destination, through various countries of transit including Italy”. Then the details of the mechanism: «The association was able to offer a complete package, obviously for a fee, providing for all the needs of the migrant during his journey: hospitality, food, preparation of health or identity documents, clothing suitable for the temperatures, phones or sim cards. An encroachment on French territory was always imposed, either as a last destination or as an intermediate stage, in view of the transfer to other states of the European Union (Spain, Germany and Holland mainly), attempting and retrying the encroachment until the successful outcome of the operation ». Again: «The system followed by the group was always quite linear. That is: placing the migrant on a train bound for France, equipping him with false documents such as passports or Covid19 green certification and making him blend in with the other passengers on the train, then waiting for confirmation of actual arrival in France. In some cases the positioning on the train took place irregularly or by forcing the doors or “Senegalese” (terminology indicated by the suspects to indicate the journey inside the compartments intended for goods) or in an absolutely risky way. And that is by placing the migrants between the bellows placed at the junction between two carriages».

The tragedies on the “path of death”

In another passage, some tragedies that occurred at the border are mentioned: «Often subjects capable of carrying out the transfer by car were used, a method considered more effective, but with lower profit margins. Or they tried to cross on impervious paths along the mountains on foot (method indicated as “the mountain road” or with the locution “pass with the business”). The so-called “death pass” was followed, a dirt path not indicated on the maps which from Grimaldi Superiore (a hamlet of Ventimiglia located at an altitude of 220 meters) leads to Menton, the first French city, and whose objective difficulties have been caused in recent years of deaths of migrants in transit”.