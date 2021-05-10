From time to time, funny and curious experiments appear that are carried out to test theories or simply want to do something that no one else has done. Now comes an interesting video where shown to be able to use the Xbox Series X on a Nintendo DS through a Japanese accessory, being as impressive as it is strange.

Through the YouTube platform, The Retro Future channel uploaded the video with the incredible find That was immediately filled with comments. We can see how the random Japanese accessory is installed and the way in which they manage to run the Xbox Series X, which can be verified later when they start to play Rocket League, apparently stable and in good shape.

The way in which this curiosity could be possible, was first of all by acquiring a nintendo ds tv tuner, whose accessory no longer works today (in most countries) due to the analog blackout that these TV signals suffered. However, with the help of some AV cables and an HDMI adapter, the image could be taken out and displayed on the upper screen of the Nintendo, emulating as if it were a television as detailed PureXbox.

In the video it is clearly seen how well the Xbox Series X runs, where youtubers put it to the test playing a game of Rocket League. Frankly, it is impressive what you can do with an adapter, a couple of cables and the desire to experiment, even if it is not as productive or beneficial to see the console on such a small screen.

