With the evolution of hardware available for mobile devices, companies are doing everything they can to bring their experiences into the hands of these gamers. An example of this is the remake of Resident Evil 4which runs in a iPhone 15. However, there are cases that simply cannot work on cell phones, such as Red Dead Redemption 2. However, This has not stopped one person from attempting the impossible.

Recently, the user known as Serg Pavlov shared a video where he shows us how it looks Red Dead Redemption 2 running on a Red Magic 9 Pro, one of the best performing Android devices at the moment. The result is interesting, but far from the experience that someone must have with this title.

In the video that Serg Pavlov shared we can see that Red Dead Redemption 2 can run on a mobile device. However, the performance is the worst. Not only does the resolution barely reach 720p, but the frame rate rarely reaches 12fps. It is a port that, although it works natively on Red Magic 9 Pro, is not optimized to work properly.

However, the YouTuber's work shows us that, in the future, mobile devices may be able to offer experiences similar to those found on a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, although it is still necessary to find a way for the performance to work properly. In related topics, we tell you how to play Red Dead Redemption 2 free on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Likewise, this sequel will not come to the Switch.

Editor's Note:

Some things should not happen beyond being an experiment, and this is an example of that. In theory, having a game as big and complicated as it is Red Dead Redemption 2 on a mobile device it shouldn't work, but it does, and this could open the door to better optimized ports in the future.

Via: Serg Pavlov