For some time now, YouTuber Serg Pavlov has been testing out playing video games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 on mobile phones.

To do them, he uses a Red Magic Pro 9 device, which is based on Android and has a price of $650 dollars, almost $10,700 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

It should be noted that this phone is designed precisely for playing video games, which is an advantage.

The way you run Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 It is through an MS Windows PC emulator. He has not only tested these Rockstar Games titles but also others with different results.

We recommend: Red Dead Redemption 2 is voted the best sequel in the history of video games.

In the case of Grand Theft Auto IV It reaches 60 fps when playing. Nothing strange if we take into account that it is a video game that came out in April 2008 on PS3 and Xbox 360. However, god of war of 2018 doesn't even boot on the phone.

In the case of Red Dead Redemption 2although it works on the mobile phone mentioned above, it requires it to be connected to an external cooler.

But it does not reach a frame rate or count of frames per second of 30 fps, nor does it stand out for the textures it handles.

It is clear that it is a more demanding title; Not for nothing did it come out in 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One. Obviously, these results are using an emulator without any adjustments involved.

The native versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 — the latter appears in the second video in this note — would work much better on mobile.

And they would be adapted with quality of life improvements that would make them friendlier and more enjoyable for most players.

Little by little, more console games are coming to phones and it is only a matter of time before they become more popular or more widespread than today.

Apart from Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

