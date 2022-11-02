Good news for Oliver, the boy from Malaga with a brain tumor who had to be rushed from Mexico for surgery. The San Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona has just reported that the second operation that the minor has undergone in Spain has concluded positively.

It has been possible to remove more than 90% of the tumor that the minor had, in a complicated operation that has lasted ten hours and has had the participation of a team of 15 professionals. The little boy is already recovering in the pediatric ICU of the hospital, where he will remain for a few days. Later, if everything goes well and there is a positive evolution, he will go to the ward to continue with his post-surgical recovery.

In the next few days, the specialists will begin the molecular study of the tumor, the results of which will allow the most appropriate oncological treatment to be designed.

The little boy, who was transferred last week in a medicalized plane from Mexico, where he currently resides, thanks to the donation of an anonymous businessman who paid the almost 200,000 euros cost, has already successfully passed the first operation in Barcelona to treat his tumor last Friday. The objective of this first operation was to treat hydrocephalus -accumulation of fluid within the cavities of the brain-, key to being able to try to remove the aggressive brain tumor this Wednesday. “A peritoneal ventricular shunt valve has been implanted to treat hydrocephalus and, in this way, be able to control intracranial hypertension,” they reported from the hospital regarding the first intervention. It must be remembered that the minor already underwent a drainage operation on the 19th of this month in Mexico to remove part of the liquid that was putting pressure on his brain and for which he “could die in a matter of hours.”