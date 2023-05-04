Madrid. For the first time, astronomers have observed how a star swallows a planet, a fate that the Earth will suffer within 5 billion years, according to research published in the journal Nature.

When a star runs out of fuel, it swells to a million times its original size, gulping down any matter—planets included—in its path. Scientists have observed hints of stars before and shortly after the devourment of entire planets, but never an act in real time.

In the study, scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, Caltech and other US centers report the sighting.

The planetary demise appears to have taken place in our own galaxy, some 12,000 light-years away, near the constellation Aquila. There, astronomers observed the outburst of a star that grew more than 100 times brighter in just 10 days, before rapidly fading.

Interestingly, this flash of white light was followed by a longer lasting, cooler signal. The specialists deduced that this combination could only be due to a star swallowing a nearby planet.

“We were seeing the final phase of the engulfment,” said lead author Kishalay De, a postdoctoral researcher at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, in a statement.

Scientists estimate that the planet that vanished was probably a hot Jupiter-sized world that spiraled in, was swept up by the dying star’s atmosphere and eventually by its core.

The sun will destroy your system

The Earth will suffer the same fate, in 5 billion years, when the Sun is expected to burn out and burn the inner planets of the Solar System.

“We are seeing the future of the Earth,” says the researcher. If some other civilization were watching us from 10,000 light-years away as the Sun engulfs the Earth, they would see the Sun suddenly glow as it ejects some material, then forms dust around it, before reverting back to what it was. ”

The team discovered the burst in May 2020, but it took astronomers another year to find an explanation for what it could be. The initial signal turned up in a search of data taken by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), which is based at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in California. The ZTF is an observatory that scans the sky for stars that change rapidly in brightness, the pattern of which could indicate the presence of supernovae, gamma-ray bursts, and other stellar phenomena.

Kishalay De searched the ZTF data for signs of flares in binary stars, systems in which two of them orbit each other, one of which draws mass from the other every so often and as a result is briefly brightened.

“One night I observed a star that brightened by a factor of 100 over the course of a week, out of nowhere,” recalls De. It didn’t look like any starburst I’ve ever seen.”

Hoping to determine the source with more data, De turned to observations of the same star made by the Keck Observatory in Hawaii. Keck telescopes make spectroscopic measurements of starlight that scientists can use to discern a star’s chemical composition.

But what De discovered left him even more perplexed. While most binary stars give off material like hydrogen and helium as one erodes the other, the new source gave off none of that. Instead, De saw signs of “peculiar molecules” that can only exist at very cold temperatures.

“These molecules are only observed in very cold stars. And when one lights up, it usually gets hotter. Therefore, low temperatures and its brightness do not go hand in hand.”

It then became clear that the signal was not from a stellar binary. De decided to wait for more responses to emerge. About a year after its initial discovery, he and his colleagues analyzed observations of the same star, taken with an infrared camera at the Palomar Observatory. Within the infrared band, astronomers can see signs of cooler material, in contrast to the white-hot optical emissions that arise from binaries and other extreme stellar acts. “The source was incredibly bright in the near infrared!” he commented. Apparently, after its initial hot flash, the star continued to spew out cooler energy for the next year. That icy material was probably gas that shot up into space and condensed into dust, cold enough to be detected at infrared wavelengths. These data suggest that the star could be merging with another, rather than shining as a result of a supernova explosion.

little energy

But when the team further analyzed the data and combined it with measurements made by NASA’s Infrared Space Telescope, Neowise, came to a much more interesting conclusion. From the data collected, they calculated the total amount of energy released since the initial outburst and found it to be surprisingly small: about one in a thousand the magnitude of any observed stellar merger in the past.

“That means the thing that merged with the star has to be a thousand times smaller than any other star we’ve seen, and it’s a happy coincidence that the mass of Jupiter is about one in a thousand the mass of the Sun. That’s when we realized: this was a planet, colliding with its star”, added De.

With the pieces in place, scientists were finally able to explain the initial burst. The bright, hot flash was likely the final moment of a Jupiter-sized planet being swept up in the atmosphere of a dying star. As the planet fell into its core, its outer layers fell off and settled as cold dust over the next year.

“For decades we have been able to see the before and after. Before, when the planets still orbited very close to their star, and after, when the star has already been swallowed and the star is gigantic. What we lacked was to capture it in the act, when a planet suffers that fate in real time, and this is what makes this discovery really exciting”, he concluded.