The Ever Given, run aground since last Tuesday, has been refloated at 4.30 local time with the help of ten giant tugs The container ship Ever Given, crossed in the Suez Canal / reuters Monday, March 29, 2021, 07:54



The maneuvers to try to refloat the Ever Given ship, which has been blocking the Suez Canal since last Tuesday, have been successful early this Monday. This has been confirmed by the maritime service provider Inchcape Shipping, which has detailed that the ship has been refloated at 4.30 local time and that “it is insured.”

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Osama Rabi, had announced in the early hours of Monday that the work to try to unblock the ship was being resumed with the help of ten giant tugboats that have operated from four different directions and dredgers that they sucked the sand from under the boat.

Despite having managed to unload the ship, at the moment the date on which the maritime traffic will be resumed has not been announced.