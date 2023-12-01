We are finally entering the month of December, the same time when video game offers come out in bulk, so much so that some feel like a gift from companies, especially when they arrive at quite low prices on platforms like Steam. And to start the festivities off right, Bethesda has decided to give away one of its great productions, which has only been released for a few years on consoles and also on computers.

The title that has been made available to the majority of players is neither more nor less than Deathloopwhich came out a couple of years ago exclusively for PlayStation 5, but later it would be released on consoles Xbox because it is a creation Arkane Lyon. And right now, it is available for people who have the Game Pass, but that does not mean that at some point users’ membership will end.

For those who do not want to pay annually for the service, you have the option of obtaining this game for free if you are already registered for Amazon Prime, since in the Gaming part they give away video games from time to time, and some of them can continue to be played even though they no longer pay for them months later. So during this month, it is possible to get this shooter that goes back in time with nothing more than the conventional membership of this online store.

This is the synopsis:

Deathloop is a next-generation first-person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious time loop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, your only chance to escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day restarts. He learns from each cycle: trying new paths, gathering information, and finding new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the cycle.

Remember that it is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is a pretty entertaining game, so downloading it on PC doesn’t hurt, even if it stays in the backlog for a bit. For its part, it is not that it is very expensive in consoles, since at the moment it does not even reach 400 Mexican pesos physically for PS5.