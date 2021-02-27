They can lay off hundreds of workers with the stroke of a pen, or siphon off a company’s coffers; they have the ears of the rulers, who roll out the red carpet for them with complacent legislation; they employ millions of people around the world, through the companies they control… And yet, the general public ignores almost everything about their existence. Investment funds have been weaving their web in the global economy for thirty years, and the crisis could well be a golden opportunity for them. In the financial world, we love euphemisms: the activity of buying shares in unlisted companies in the hope of making a juicy capital gain on resale is referred to as capital neutral. -investment (private equity in English). The players in the sector intensively practice the LBO (leveraged buy-out) technique, ie the takeover of a company through debt.

Almost $ 4 trillion in assets

And the industry giants are doing very well, thank you for them. In 2019, private equity funds managed nearly $ 4 trillion in assets across the planet, almost the equivalent of twice France’s GDP. The big five (including the three best known, Blackstone, KKR and Bain Capital) employ (indirectly) around one million people worldwide, through the companies they control. This places them on the charts of the main employers on the planet, alongside Walmart or McDonald’s.

$ 400 billion in dividends

The year 2019 was an excellent year, since the profits made it possible to pay out 400 billion dollars in dividends to investors and fund managers, that is to say one and a half times the budget of France … And the period which begins should be even juicier. “Overall, the low interest rate environment that we have been experiencing for several years can only benefit them,” explains economist Nicolas Bédu. The funds are always looking for companies in which to invest, in order to then realize capital gains on resale. And when interest rates drop to zero, deals that previously had little interest become attractive. “

With the crisis, you are going to end up with a lot of bedridden businesses. Specialized funds are waiting to see them fall in order to be able, in a way, to “feed on the beast”. Thomas Dallery Economist

In addition, the difficulties encountered by companies are a blessing for funds specializing in restructuring (or turnaround). “With the crisis, you will end up with a lot of bedridden companies,” says economist Thomas Dallery. Specialized funds are waiting to see them fall in order to be able, in a way, to “feed on the beast”. When they have taken control, they do not have any feelings: they impose restructuring that is all the more violent because they are not linked to the history of the company. With the aim of obtaining the maximum yield. “

In France, the example of Vallourec perhaps foreshadows other acquisitions to come. The industrial group (seamless tubes for the oil sector) has just fallen into the purse of vulture funds, whose operating mode is as simple as it is effective: they buy back discounted corporate debt, that is, say cheap, then take control of the company by converting that debt into equity. All that remains for them to do is resell their shares a few years later, hoping to achieve a tumble. “Vallourec, because of investments that cost much more than expected in Brazil and the United States, was facing a significant debt, further aggravated by the oil crisis, recalls Guillaume Wolf, CFDT delegate. The debt ended up reaching 3.5 billion euros. What happened is simple: the American funds Apollo and the British SVP bought part of this debt on the bond market, at a very low price. Then they converted some 1.2 billion euros of debt into equity, which allowed them to take control. “

Macron’s tax invitation

Vallourec is already undergoing a major restructuring (a thousand job cuts worldwide, including 350 in France), but the worst may be yet to come. “The funds are not really philanthropists wishing to promote French industry,” quipped Guillaume Wolf. They are financiers, anxious to make their investment grow before leaving the company. Before that, they can subject the group to austerity, or sell it to pieces. We have many fears about the future of European sites, which are less profitable for shareholders than Brazilian or Chinese factories. “

Another case is in the headlines, which allows us to appreciate the practices of the financial giants. The Apollo fund – again him -, shareholder of Verallia (packaging), is suspected of having carried out tax packages on the back of the company. The deputy Fabien Roussel (PCF), the whistleblower specializing in financial affairs Maxime Renahy and the lawyer Eva Joly are tracking the nest egg. “I have just returned from a trip to Luxembourg, where I went to the head office of the Apollo group,” says Fabien Roussel. They create legal structures, simple empty shells, whose purpose is to transfer funds to tax havens. Verallia’s listing on the stock market in 2019 brought them in nearly 1 billion euros in capital gains which was sent to Luxembourg, where it was taxed at a ridiculous rate. In addition, 500 million euros were transferred from Luxembourg to the Cayman Islands. All this is perfectly legal, of course, but poses enormous problems… ”

It is difficult to imagine the current power trying to mess with powerful investment funds: as a rule, it is rather the opposite that occurs. Over the years, their economic weight has made them essential. In December 2018, in the midst of the yellow vests movement, Emmanuel Macron wants to find a way to recall that France remains one of the most attractive countries in the world, despite the broken windows. In all discretion, he invites several emblematic bosses of American private equity to French soil, including representatives of KKR… “The rulers are ready to do just about anything to attract foreign capital,” underlines a Parisian lawyer. who knows the funds well. In a way, the entire current fiscal policy – lower production taxes, social contributions, corporate tax – also aims to flirt with foreign investors, by reminding them that France is one of the most attractive from Europe. Whatever the social cost. “