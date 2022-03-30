You’ve probably overlooked it, but in early 2021, Robert Rodriguez He mentioned that he would be working on a reboot of spy kids, a film that debuted in 2001 and had several sequels. Now, according to information from Varietythis reboot is now official and will be Netflix who is in charge of distributing it through its streaming platform.

According to the previously mentioned portal, the reboot of spy kids It is still in a very early stage of production, so it is still impossible to know when it will arrive. Netflix. However, Splyglass Media, owners of the Spy Kids franchise, will continue to be involved with this new project together with Skydance. Little is known about the plot, but apparently, “it will be centered on the daily activities of a multicultural family.”

This was what he said Rodriguez about this reboot and the franchise Little Spies:

“The most dedicated fans all these years, by far, have been those of my children’s movies. The Spy Kids audience. These kids watch those movies over and over again because they’re action movies made for kids and families, particularly in times where they need that empowerment. Netflix came up to me and said ‘Could you do more movies that do that?’ and I was like, ‘I’d love to.’”

Recently, Rodriguez He was also in charge of directing multiple episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, including its controversial season finale. We’ll see if this new reboot manages to stand up to the original films.

Publisher’s note: I think I speak for many when I say that the Spy Kids movies were pretty big during our childhood, and seeing them return certainly brings that sense of nostalgia. But on the other hand, history has shown us that these reboots do not always end up living up to expectations.

Via: comic book