On the last Friday of the year, at 10:00 a.m., 397 people made line in it Infonavit to seek to restructure its credit to pesos.

The offices close at 2:30 p.m. and there will be no more time to serve applicants.

Since dawn, dozens of people arrived at the corner of Matamoros and Zaragoza, in the Centro de Monterey.

This is the only office in Nuevo León authorized to carry out the process, reported Yaneth Torres from Infonavit.

“There are more than 60 people attending, they go through blocks, but we are at the top,” he explained.

Each procedure takes an average of 20 to 40 minutes.

While this happens inside the offices, outside the people keep coming.

Torres explained that the process of changing credits to pesos instead of Times Minimum Wage (VSM) It is a practice that has been going on for a few years.

If the change is not finalized today, the credit recipients will continue with their credits in VSM and must be adjusted to the annual increase of this payment model.

In line there are people who purify attendees to prevent them from queuing unnecessary looking for other procedures.

“For now we are focused on restructuring,” added Torres.

The line begins on Matamoros street, continues south through Zaragoza and when it reaches Padre Mier it turns until it reaches Escobedo.

The annoyance due to the delay in the process is seen in all attendees, but there is also an admission of delay in doing the Procedure.

“I know I should have come earlier and I didn’t take the time,” admitted José Salas, “no way, to put up with it.”

Some pointed out that there is a lack of guidance for the management of credits.

And others highlight the bad system on the official Infonavit page to make this particular change.

Torres, spokesperson for Infonavit in Nuevo León, he explained that the system is saturated by excessive procedures at the national level.

“The 37 delegations are full right now,” he said.

Fortunately for the attendees, the sun doesn’t affect much and the air is fresh… but the wait is at least two hours.