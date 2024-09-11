The latest patch has introduced significant tweaks to the DLC, including a significant reduction in the difficulty of the final boss. This update, version 1.14, includes changes to attack patterns, a decrease in the damage of several moves, and improved visibility of the effects of some attacks, making battle easier for players.

In addition to specific tweaks, the patch has brought numerous bug fixes and performance improvements. Notable among them are changes to PvP balance, as well as modifications to equipment, weapon arts, spells, and enchantments. These optimizations aim to improve the overall gameplay experience and offer more polished gameplay.

The decision to modify the difficulty of the final boss has generated mixed reviews among the gaming community. While some appreciate that the fight is more accessible, others feel that the epicness of the final confrontation has been diminished. However, FromSoftware has made these decisions based on the feedback received and the need to improve gameplay.

For those interested in more technical details and full patch notes, they can be found on the official website. Bandai Namcowhere all the changes implemented in this latest update are specified. In addition, you can choose not to add the game patch, this for those who want to beat the boss with its original difficulty.

Remember that it is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC