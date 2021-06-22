Many people have been waiting for the announcement of a continuation of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ with a sixth installment, but the possibility of seeing this title soon is increasingly distant. Now, thanks to the YouTube channel Digital dreams, we can imagine how it might look.

That’s right, as you can see in this video, the friends of Digital dreams, they put the game of ‘Grand theft auto v‘to run in a NVIDIA RTX 3090 with 8k quality and ray tracing. This gives us wonderful views of The Saints in all its glory. This is how it can be seen in the next generations?

Hopefully soon we will see a Grand Theft Auto VI like this

From the beginning ‘Grand theft auto v‘It had very good graphics, in fact, when it made its change from the seventh to the eighth generation of consoles, it had no problem impersonating a newer title. But the level of detail that he manages to achieve in the video is astonishing

Although the video makes us really want to see a new ‘Grand Theft Auto‘that takes advantage of new technologies to look like this natively, the reality is that it seems that we will have to wait a long time for this to happen.

Rockstar games announced that ‘GTA V‘would come to PS5 Y Xbox Series X / S next November 11, which would be the third generation in which the game is. If we also count the popularity of GTA Online and its constant updates, it seems that there is still a lot of life ahead of ‘GTA V’ still 8 years after its original release.

The last new title we saw from Rockstar was Red Dead Redemption II which arrived in 2018. The level of detail and mechanics they implemented in this game made many look forward to the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI and although there have been many rumors there there is no official news from the company.

Some even expected to hear even the slightest bit of news of the hypothetical GTA VI during the presentation at E3 of Take Two Interactive, Rockstar’s mother company, but they were disappointed. Maybe by 2025 we will have an announcement trailer for the new installment of the GTA universe.

