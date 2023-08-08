Interesting news has arrived today for those who only have nintendoswitch, since a version of Red Dead Redemption was confirmed for this platform that little by little receives games from Rockstar Games. It is worth commenting that users have not been happy because it is not an improvement that attracts a lot of attention.

For that same reason, the community has produced a comparative video in which slight changes of the version of 360given that in switches now the colors are much stronger, giving the feeling of a clean graphics. Even with this, it’s not that flashy a change, so they made sure to do minimal tweaks so that the same thing doesn’t happen with the GTA trilogy.

Here the video:

It is worth mentioning that it will also arrive for Playstation 4thus users will not be limited to the use of online services such as the PS Now, something that could vary in quality depending on the quality of the user’s internet. So now, it would remain to see a comparison with the consoles of sonyafter all it is expected to be a higher version than nintendoswitch.

Remember that the next one is on sale August 17 on digital and October 13 in physic.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is quite striking that this version does not have many changes, and I am adamant that perhaps they did not want the GTA trilogy mistake to be repeated. For that reason, they have left the original video game intact.